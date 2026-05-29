Vienna Introduces New Flexible Housing Allocation System

Vienna is preparing to reshape its affordable housing system through a major reform designed to make apartment distribution fairer and more responsive to people’s real-life situations, according to ORF News.

The Austrian capital plans to replace its long-standing fixed criteria model with a flexible bonus point system that takes personal circumstances into account. City officials say the new approach aims to ensure that affordable housing reaches residents who need support the most.

Under the proposed system, additional points will be awarded to groups facing greater social or economic challenges. Single parents, pregnant women, and people involved in education or job training are among those expected to benefit. The points will influence an applicant’s ranking in the housing allocation process.

The reform follows a testing phase carried out in March and April 2026. During the trial, around 150 Vienna housing tickets were issued and dozens of municipal apartments were assigned. According to the office of Housing Councilor Elke Hanel-Torsch, the results showed that the system worked smoothly and was widely viewed as fair and transparent by applicants.

Officials also gathered feedback from housing advisors and administrative staff during the pilot program. The city said many users praised the digital platform for being simple and accessible.

To help residents adjust to the new system, Vienna plans to introduce additional support measures, including video tutorials, step-by-step guides, and an expanded FAQ section. Personal assistance will remain available for people who have limited digital experience or require direct guidance.

One of the most important changes is the merging of municipal and subsidized housing applications into a single process. In the future, residents will only need one Vienna housing ticket to apply for affordable homes across different housing categories.

The transition, however, will require all current housing ticket holders to register again in the updated system, even if their existing ticket is still valid.

Pre-registration is set to begin on July 14, while the new housing allocation process will officially launch on September 22, 2026. A temporary transition period will allow residents to continue using the old system until autumn before the new platform becomes the only method for affordable housing applications.

The legal amendment supporting the reform is expected to be discussed by Vienna’s municipal council in June. City leaders describe the project as an important step toward building a more modern and socially balanced housing system for the future.