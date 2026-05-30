US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Stall as Uncertainty Grows in Gulf Crisis

The United States and Iran remain locked in uncertainty after President Donald Trump met senior advisers in the White House Situation Room to decide the next steps in a fragile ceasefire, according to BBC News. The high level meeting ended without a clear decision, raising fresh doubts about whether Washington has a workable path forward in the escalating Gulf crisis.

Trump has outlined strict conditions for any agreement. He insists Iran must permanently abandon any ambition to develop nuclear weapons, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to full commercial shipping, and remove all naval mines from the vital waterway. The strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supply normally passes, has been at the center of rising tensions.

A preliminary framework for a 60 day ceasefire extension and future nuclear talks was reportedly drafted on Thursday. However, it still requires approval from both Trump and Iran’s leadership. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have rejected the idea of negotiating their nuclear programme, maintaining it is strictly for civilian use.

Despite repeated claims from Trump that a deal is close, no concrete agreement has been reached. His latest remarks, including demands for the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium and statements about lifting the naval blockade, have added to the uncertainty rather than resolving it.

Critics, including some analysts and observers, argue that the administration’s approach appears inconsistent and lacks a clear, realistic strategy for de-escalating the crisis. They suggest that shifting statements and maximalist demands risk prolonging tensions rather than resolving them.

Iran has responded cautiously, with officials expressing deep mistrust. “No action will be taken before the other side acts,” a senior Iranian negotiator said, reflecting a broader skepticism toward US commitments.

At the same time, both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. A recent Iranian strike targeting a US-linked base in Kuwait, and warnings from US defense officials about possible renewed military action, have further heightened fears of a wider conflict.

With global oil markets already affected and diplomatic progress stalled, the situation remains volatile. While officials on both sides say talks are continuing, the lack of a clear agreement underscores how fragile and uncertain the path to peace remains.