Vienna and New Delhi Draw a New Map for Trade, Technology and Trust

NEW DELHI: In a meeting that blended diplomacy with economic ambition, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger explored ways to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, culture, startups, space, skilling and mobility. The talks, held in New Delhi, reflected a relationship that is quietly expanding from traditional diplomacy into a broader partnership for innovation and prosperity, reported by Indian and Austrian Media.

Jaishankar described India–Austria ties as warm and friendly, while noting that economic cooperation was progressing well but still had room to grow. He also pointed to deepening exchanges in science, technology, climate action and people to people connections.

The meeting carried particular weight because of its European dimension. Both ministers discussed India’s strengthening engagement with the European Union and expressed hope for the early conclusion and entry into force of the long-awaited EU–India Free Trade Agreement. Jaishankar said India looked forward to the agreement becoming effective in the coming months, according to Tribune India.

For Austria, the potential agreement represents more than a diplomatic milestone. Meinl-Reisinger said it could open access for European and Austrian businesses to India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people, especially as India invests heavily in infrastructure, industry and technology.

During her visit, the Austrian minister also engaged with the EU Delegation to India and the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), focusing on how Europe and India can expand trade and investment. Austrian Ambassador Dr Robert Zischg took part in the engagements, underscoring Vienna’s practical interest in turning goodwill into business opportunities.

The discussions also looked beyond commerce. The two sides reviewed global developments, multilateral cooperation and shared challenges to peace and security. Jaishankar said India and Austria could work together to contribute to international stability, adding that their strategic, security and defence partnership was advancing.

Meinl-Reisinger’s official visit to India runs from October 27 to November 2, with further engagements planned in Jaipur. As the visit continues, both capitals appear determined to transform a familiar friendship into a modern partnership; one built on trade, talent, technology and trust.__Photo courtesy Austrian Embassy New Delhi