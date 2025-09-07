USA: Knife Attack on Charlotte Train Claims Life of Ukrainian Asylum Seeker

She fled a war zone in search of safety. Instead, her new life in America ended in horror.



Authorities say 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who had resettled in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fatally stabbed aboard the Lynx Blue Line on the night of August 22. The attack, caught on transit surveillance video and released Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System, has sent shockwaves through the city, reported by NDTV.

The footage shows Zarutska, dressed in her pizzeria uniform, boarding the train at 9:46 p.m., scrolling on her phone as she took a seat. Behind her, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. lingered. Minutes later, police say, Brown pulled a folding knife and lunged forward, stabbing her three times — at least once in the neck.

Bleeding heavily, Zarutska collapsed in her seat. She was pronounced dead before the train reached its next stop.

Brown, a repeat offender with convictions for robbery and larceny, fled the car, discarding his sweatshirt and leaving the knife near the platform. He was arrested shortly afterward and treated for a hand injury before being charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents reveal a troubled history. Earlier this year, Brown was arrested for misusing 911 after claiming a “man-made material” inside his body was controlling his movements — an incident authorities linked to possible mental health struggles.

For Charlotte, the killing has reopened urgent debates about public safety, mental health treatment, and the risks faced by vulnerable migrants.

Zarutska’s story — from surviving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to losing her life in a country she believed would protect her — has stirred grief and outrage far beyond North Carolina. Community leaders are calling for both justice and systemic change, insisting her death must not be in vain.