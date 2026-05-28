US Reinstates Sanctions on UN Expert Francesca Albanese

The United States has once again placed Francesca Albanese, a United Nations expert on human rights in the Palestinian territories, on its sanctions list, according to an official notice published by the US Treasury on Wednesday, according to The Frontier Post.

Albanese, who serves as a special rapporteur, had only recently been removed from the sanctions list earlier this month. At the time, officials under the Trump administration described the move as temporary, without offering detailed public explanation.

Her re-listing marks a swift reversal, drawing renewed attention to Washington’s stance toward international figures involved in investigating and reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As a UN-appointed expert, Albanese has been tasked with monitoring human rights conditions in the Palestinian territories, a role that often places her work under political scrutiny.

The Treasury notice did not immediately provide further details about the reasons behind the decision to restore sanctions. However, such measures typically restrict financial dealings and limit access to US-based assets.

The development highlights ongoing tensions between the United States and certain international bodies, especially when it comes to issues surrounding Middle East policy and human rights oversight. Observers say the move could further strain relations between Washington and the United Nations at a time when global attention remains fixed on the region.