US General Ousted After Intelligence Report Challenges Trump’s Iran Strikes

The Trump administration on Friday fired a U.S. general whose preliminary intelligence report on Iran’s nuclear sites contradicted President Donald Trump’s assertions of success, highlighting ongoing tensions within the Pentagon, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) since early 2024, was dismissed after the agency’s initial assessment indicated that the U.S. airstrikes in June had inflicted minimal damage on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. According to officials speaking to Reuters and the Associated Press, two other senior military commanders were also relieved of their duties, part of a broader shake-up at the Department of Defense.

Trump had publicly criticized the DIA’s findings, which directly challenged his claims that the June strikes had completely destroyed key nuclear facilities. The report’s conclusions, widely reported in U.S. media, underscored a disconnect between the administration’s narrative and the intelligence community’s on-the-ground assessments.

The reasons for Kruse’s removal were not formally disclosed, but the timing and context suggest his dismissal was linked to the controversy surrounding the June operations. Analysts note that such high-level purges reflect a broader pattern in which political considerations increasingly intersect with military and intelligence operations.

The firings signal growing friction between the White House and career officials tasked with delivering candid, evidence-based assessments. As the situation in the Middle East remains tense, the move raises questions about the independence of intelligence reporting and the balance between strategic objectives and political messaging.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the specifics of the personnel changes, leaving observers to speculate on the long-term implications for U.S. military command and oversight.