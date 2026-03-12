The numbers are staggering, and they keep climbing.

More than three million people have been forced to abandon their homes inside Iran since a devastating war swept across the Middle East, the United Nations refugee agency revealed on Thursday, according to AFP. Families are packing whatever they can carry and fleeing cities they have called home for generations not knowing when, or whether, they will ever return.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that between 600,000 and one million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced within their own country. Behind that cold statistic lies something far more human, mothers clutching children, elderly couples locking front doors for the last time, young people staring out of car windows as their neighbourhoods disappear behind them.

Most of those fleeing are leaving Tehran and other major cities, heading north toward rural areas and quieter provinces in search of safety. The war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched their first coordinated strikes on Iran, has since expanded dramatically. Iran has retaliated by striking targets across several Gulf countries, transforming a regional conflict into a full-blown humanitarian emergency.

Among the most vulnerable are Afghanistan’s refugee families, who had already been living on the edges of Iranian society with little support and few resources. For them, this war is not simply one crisis, it is a crisis layered upon a crisis.

Ayaki Ito, who leads UNHCR’s emergency response for the region, warned gravely that the displacement figures are “likely to continue rising as hostilities persist.” His agency is working urgently with Iranian authorities to assess growing needs and keep borders open for those seeking safety.

Yet for millions of ordinary Iranians tonight, there are no policy statements or agency reports, only the road ahead, and the uncertain hope that somewhere, somehow, safety still exists.