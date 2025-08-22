Under the Microscope: U.S. Begins Unprecedented Review of 55 Million Visa Holders

In a sweeping and solemn announcement, the U.S. government revealed today that more than 55 million individuals holding valid U.S. visas—regardless of their current location—are now subject to continuous vetting, reported by BBC News. The expanded scrutiny seeks any sign of overstays, criminal conduct, threats to public safety, or involvement in terrorism or related support networks.

This policy marks a sharp escalation from previous enforcement efforts, notably targeting student visa holders in protest-related crackdowns. Now, it envelops tourists, workers, and exchange visitors alike—with thousands already deprived of their visas, particularly students accused of overstaying, law-breaking, or alleged involvement with extremist groups.

The administration’s message is clear: U.S. benefits must not be extended to individuals deemed hostile to American values. Officials have underscored that social media content will be combed for “anti-American” or antisemitic sentiment, widening the scope of what’s considered suspect behavior.

Additionally, in a related policy shift, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suspended the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers—citing concerns over road safety and economic competition with American drivers. This pause is coupled with a review of vetting procedures to ensure stricter screening moving forward.

Critics warn this aggressive posture may encroach on civil liberties and free speech, with students and temporary residents facing sudden upheaval. Supporters, meanwhile, frame it as a necessary bulwark for national security. What remains certain is that the U.S.’s visa landscape has shifted dramatically—and the reverberations will be felt across borders.