Iran, Europe Set Deputy-Level Talks Amid Snapback Tensions

TEHRAN — Iran and three European powers agreed Friday to resume diplomatic discussions at the level of deputy foreign ministers next Tuesday, signaling a cautious step forward in ongoing nuclear negotiations, reported by Mehr News Agency. The announcement followed a joint phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

During the call, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm stance against the so-called snapback mechanism, which could reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. He emphasized that the European nations lack the legal or moral authority to trigger such a measure and warned that any attempt could provoke serious consequences.

The European trio, for their part, proposed extending UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to allow additional time for negotiations. Araghchi countered that decisions regarding the resolution rest with the Security Council itself, not the EU nations, while affirming Iran’s readiness to consult with friendly Council members on the potential fallout.

The European ministers expressed their commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution to concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, underscoring the fragile balance between pressure and dialogue. The planned Tuesday talks, involving deputy foreign ministers, are expected to advance the conversation without escalating tensions.

Araghchi’s warning echoes previous statements made Wednesday in an interview with IRNA, where he cautioned the European troika against invoking snapback, while affirming Tehran has prepared responses to any attempts to restore UN sanctions.

As diplomatic channels reopen, the coming week could prove pivotal in determining whether negotiations can proceed without igniting further conflict, highlighting the delicate interplay of law, diplomacy, and strategic posturing on the global stage.