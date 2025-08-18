UN Chief Extends Condolences as Monsoon Fury Leaves Hundreds Dead in Pakistan’s KP

On August 18, 2025, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres voiced profound sorrow over the mounting death toll from flash floods that have ravaged Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region, pledging the world body stands ready to assist governments as the crisis deepens.

Guterres, through his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, expressed “sincere condolences to the families of the victims” and affirmed that “UN country teams in both Pakistan and India are ready to provide necessary assistance,” should authorities request it.

The deluge, driven by catastrophic cloudbursts and monsoon torrents, has proven to be one of the deadliest this season. In Buner District alone, torrential rain unleashed a wall of floodwaters that swept away entire villages and infrastructures, claiming over 200 lives.

Nationwide, rescue teams report over 300 fatalities, while others estimate the toll could be much higher, with dozens still missing amid surging waters.

Efforts to reach and aid remote communities are underway—but hindered by blocked roads, destroyed bridges, and unpredictable weather that forecasters warn may bring more rain through early September.

Authorities are now racing to restore access, dispatch aid, and relocate residents from vulnerable settlements. As the monsoon intensifies, communities, local leaders, and international responders brace for the possibility of further tragedy in a region already battered by climate-driven disasters.