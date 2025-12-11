UK, France, Germany leaders talk to Trump

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany discussed with US President Trump ongoing US-led peace talks for Ukraine, PM Keir Starmer’s office said Wednesday. “The leaders discussed the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks, welcoming their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and to see an end to the killing,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said. The leaders agreed this was a critical moment for Ukraine and said intensive work on the peace plan would continue in the coming days.