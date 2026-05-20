“Not Collateral Damage”: Civilians Under Direct Attack, Says UN

More than one civilian died every 14 minutes in war zones around the world last year, according to the United Nations, highlighting the growing human cost of modern conflicts.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Edem Wosornu spoke on behalf of humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, warning that the true number of deaths is likely much higher than recorded, according to Arab News. The UN’s figures are based on verified data from 20 conflicts, but many deaths go uncounted.

She pointed to major crises in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, and Palestine as key drivers of the rising toll. Civilians, she said, are no longer just caught in the crossfire. “All too often they are not collateral damage. They are the target.”

People are being killed in homes, schools, markets, and even while trying to escape violence. At the same time, attacks on healthcare have surged. In 2025 alone, the UN recorded more than 1,350 strikes on hospitals and medical services across 18 conflicts. Doctors and nurses have faced threats, detention, and even death.

War is also deepening hunger. Around 147 million people suffered acute food insecurity last year, largely due to conflict. Two famines were confirmed, not because of food shortages, but because fighting blocked aid and access. “Food has become a weapon of war,” Wosornu said.

The suffering extends beyond physical harm. Sexual violence remains widespread, with over 9,300 reported cases, mostly involving women and girls. Children are being recruited into armed groups, abducted, or killed by explosive weapons. Many are also targeted online through recruitment and exploitation.

Journalists and aid workers are increasingly at risk. Between 2022 and 2025, 186 journalists were killed, a sharp rise from previous years. In 2026 alone, 144 humanitarian workers have already been harmed or detained.

New technologies are making conflicts even more dangerous. The use of armed drones has surged, while artificial intelligence is speeding up how wars are fought.

Wosornu stressed that this crisis is not unavoidable but the result of human decisions. She urged countries to follow international law, protect civilians, and stop sending weapons where they could be used against innocent people.

“Protecting civilians is not charity,” she said. “It is the minimum humanity requires.”