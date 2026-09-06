Trump’s Second Term Meets Independent Voter Revolt

A quiet but significant shift is underway in the American electorate. As November’s midterm elections draw nearer, independent voters—long the swing force in US politics are increasingly leaning toward the Democratic Party, according to Gallup’s latest quarterly survey reported by the Washington Examiner.

Among those who identify with neither major party, 49% now say they lean Democratic, compared with 39% who lean Republican, a 10 point gap that has widened by four points since the first quarter of 2025, when President Donald Trump began his second term.

The trend extends beyond independents. Nationwide, 31% of voters now identify as Democrats, up from 28% at the start of Trump’s second presidency. While most Americans still reject formal party labels, the Democratic edge is the largest since 2008, The New York Times notes.

For Republicans, the numbers are sobering. The nine point drop among Republican leaning independents since late 2022 could hurt in competitive races where centrist support is crucial. Trump’s approval ratings have also slipped steadily, compounding party anxieties.

Though Trump campaigned on easing cost-of-living pressures inherited from the Biden era, inflation has stubbornly remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The conflict in Iran, which erupted in February, has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing prices higher and fueling voter discontent.

Middle East tensions and rising costs are now cited by voters as key reasons for withdrawing support from the president. Meanwhile, Republicans hope that prominent left wing Democrats, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul el-Sayed will alienate moderate voters in swing districts.

This week, the Republican National Committee is holding a campaign style convention in Texas, framing the contest as “common sense versus crazy.” But with independents drifting away and economic worries mounting, the path to victory looks increasingly narrow.

Gallup’s survey, based on more than 3,000 US adults, carries a margin of error of two percentage points.