Trump’s Greenland Ambitions Roil NATO Alliance as Rubio Briefs Wary Lawmakers

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed congressional leaders Tuesday that President Donald Trump intends to purchase Greenland; a semi-autonomous Danish territory; while downplaying prospects of imminent military action, according to The New York Times. Yet the White House simultaneously declared that deploying armed forces remains “always an option” for the commander-in-chief, intensifying transatlantic tensions over Trump’s Arctic aspirations.

Rubio addressed lawmakers from key armed services and foreign policy committees Monday during a briefing ostensibly focused on Venezuela. However, legislators pressed for clarity regarding Greenland following aggressive statements from Trump and senior adviser Stephen Miller. The same day, Trump reportedly demanded updated acquisition plans from his staff, signaling serious intent behind rhetoric that European capitals initially dismissed as bluster.

The former New York real estate magnate has coveted the Arctic island since his first administration, viewing it as strategically vital for countering Russian and Chinese influence. “Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday. “We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham characterized the approach as purely transactional, suggesting Washington seeks “legal control and legal protections” justifying infrastructure investments and American deployment. Yet White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt offered no such reassurances, explicitly acknowledging military options remain under consideration.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Trump to “stop the threats,” while Greenland, home to 57,000 inhabitants who govern their domestic affairs has categorically rejected any sovereignty transfer. Six major European powers rallied behind Copenhagen, issuing an unprecedented joint statement defending territorial integrity and NATO principles.

“Security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the U.N. Charter,” declared Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland. “Greenland belongs to its people.”

Bipartisan Senate voices expressed alarm. Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis, co-leaders of the Senate NATO Observer Group, warned that coercing an ally “undermines the very principles of self-determination that our alliance exists to defend.”

Trump’s ambitions now test whether commercial dealmaking instincts can override treaty obligations and whether America’s oldest partnerships can withstand presidential unilateralism.