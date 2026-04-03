Trump Mocks UK’s Starmer, France’s Macron in Fiery Easter Rant

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used what was meant to be a cheerful Easter lunch at the White House to deliver a fiery and mocking speech about two of America’s closest allies, Britain and France, according to NDTV.

According to a short video briefly posted by the White House before being deleted, Trump took direct aim at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing them of hesitating to support the U.S. during its recent conflict with Iran.

Speaking to guests in a relaxed setting, Trump recalled asking the United Kingdom to send its two aircraft carriers to aid U.S. and Israeli forces. “I asked the UK, who should be our best ally,” he said, before mocking Starmer’s supposed cautiousness. Putting on a wavering British accent, Trump joked, “Ohhh, I’ll have to ask my team.” He then added, “You’re the prime minister you don’t have to!” drawing laughter from the room.

Turning his attention to France, Trump joked that Macron was “still recovering from the right to the jaw,” referencing a viral 2025 video that appeared to show France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, playfully pushing her husband’s face, a clip the French president long dismissed as fake.

In Trump’s retelling, when he asked France to send ships to the Gulf, Macron replied, “No, no, no, Donald, we can do that after the war is won.” Trump said he responded, “I don’t need help after the war is won, Emmanuel.”

The lighthearted setting couldn’t hide the sharp edge of Trump’s remarks, which once again questioned the loyalty and strength of U.S. partners in Europe. He said NATO wouldn’t stand with Washington “if we ever have the big one,” dismissing the alliance as a “paper tiger.”

Though the event had no press access, video excerpts quickly spread across social media after being deleted from official accounts. Within hours, the speech became a trending topic online, drawing both support from Trump fans and concern from diplomats watching the already strained relationship between Washington, London, and Paris.

What began as an Easter celebration ended as another reminder that Trump’s second White House term remains as outspoken and unpredictable as ever.