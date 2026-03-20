Trump Calls NATO ‘Cowards’ as Gulf Erupts in Chaos

Trump Slams NATO Allies as “Cowards” While Gulf Tensions Ignite Energy Fears

Global tensions are soaring as U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO allies, calling them “cowards” for refusing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes. Trump said that while America urged its partners to join efforts to secure the route, “most” countries declined, telling Washington they wanted no part in potential conflict, according to BBC News.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and the Gulf states, carries almost a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Now, renewed hostilities between Iran, Israel, and their regional rivals have placed it at the heart of a growing global crisis. Oil prices have surged past $109 a barrel, and the head of the International Energy Agency warned that the world faces “the greatest global energy security challenge in history.”

In Tehran, Iranian state television broadcast a handwritten message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, urging Iranians to stand firm and “resist in the time of war.” The statement came as Israel launched a new series of air strikes on Iranian targets, even as Iranians celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Iran retaliated by firing multiple missiles toward Jerusalem, shaking an already fragile region.

Iran’s foreign ministry also warned Britain that allowing the U.S. to use its bases for operations would amount to “participation in aggression.” Downing Street responded cautiously, saying it “will not be drawn into a wider war.”

Meanwhile, Gulf nations reported rising violence. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain confirmed drone and missile attacks on their soil. In Kuwait, a drone strike at a major oil refinery triggered a fire, spreading panic across the region.

“I don’t want this to be our last Nowruz,” one Iranian told the BBC, a haunting reflection of the fear tightening its grip across the Middle East as the world watches, anxious and uncertain.