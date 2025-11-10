Thailand Suspends Cambodia Peace Deal After Border Landmine Injures Soldiers

Thailand has suspended a United States-brokered peace agreement with Cambodia following a landmine blast near their shared border that injured two Thai soldiers, underscoring the fragility of the truce between the neighboring countries, according to Al Jazeera News.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Monday that all actions under the ceasefire would be halted until Thailand’s unspecified demands are met. “The hostility towards our national security has not decreased as we thought it would,” he stated, offering no further details on the conditions for resuming the agreement. The Cambodian government has not immediately responded.

The ceasefire, signed last month on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, came after five days of border clashes in July that killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 300,000 civilians. Under the terms of the agreement, Thailand was to release 18 Cambodian soldiers, and both sides were to begin removing heavy weapons and landmines from the border. Thai authorities now say the release of the soldiers will be postponed, citing ongoing safety concerns.

The Thai army is investigating whether the mine was newly planted. Thailand has previously accused Cambodia of violating the truce by laying new mines, a charge Cambodia denies. While some progress has been reported on arms removal, both sides continue to trade allegations of ceasefire violations.

Analysts warn that without a comprehensive resolution to the century-long territorial dispute at the heart of the conflict, these periodic flare-ups are likely to continue. Observers note that while quick ceasefires can reduce immediate violence, they often leave complex issues unresolved, creating the potential for renewed hostilities.

Monday’s incident highlights the delicate balance in Southeast Asia, where even minor provocations can derail peace efforts and inflame long-standing tensions.