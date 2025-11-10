India Shaken: 9 Killed, Dozens Injured in Car Explosion Near New Delhi’s Red Fort

New Delhi was thrown into chaos Monday evening when a car exploded near the iconic Red Fort, killing nine people and injuring at least 20 others, officials confirmed, according to NDTV. The blast occurred at 6:52 p.m. local time in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro Station, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and leaving mangled vehicles and panicked crowds in its wake.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the explosion struck a slow-moving car that had halted at a traffic signal. “There were occupants in the vehicle, and nearby cars were damaged,” he told reporters at the scene.

Authorities immediately raised a high alert across New Delhi, dispatching 20 fire engines to contain fires and secure the area. The anti-terror squad and the Delhi Police Special Cell are leading the investigation, while forensic teams examine the site for clues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site, offering condolences and vowing a full-scale probe. “Every lead will be pursued,” Shah said, underscoring the government’s commitment to public safety.

The incident comes just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana, including 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a potent bomb-making material. Authorities linked the seizure to intelligence provided by an arrested doctor based in Jammu and Kashmir.

International concern is rising. The U.S. Embassy in India issued a security alert for its citizens, noting multiple casualties and urging heightened vigilance.

Visuals from the scene captured flaming cars and smoke rising above the historic Red Fort complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Eyewitnesses described panic as crowds scattered amid sirens and chaos, leaving a stark reminder of the vulnerability of urban centers to sudden acts of violence.

Indian officials have assured the public that enhanced security measures are in place across the capital, while investigations continue to determine the cause and potential perpetrators behind the deadly blast.