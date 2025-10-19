Tensions Flare in Gaza as Both Sides Claim Ceasefire Violations

GAZA CITY — Israeli air strikes killed at least 15 Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, deepening fears that the fragile United States-brokered ceasefire could unravel, according to Al Jazeera News. The wave of attacks came hours after Israel accused Hamas fighters of violating the truce in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it launched a “massive and extensive wave” of strikes targeting dozens of sites, including the city of Rafah, claiming its troops had come under fire. An Israeli security official also announced the suspension of humanitarian aid transfers to Gaza “until further notice.”

Gaza’s Civil Defence reported casualties across the enclave, with five killed in az-Zawayda, three in the Nuseirat refugee camp, and others in northern Gaza. Medical teams treated multiple wounded, as residents voiced fear and uncertainty over the sudden escalation.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, denied any ceasefire breach, stating that Rafah remains a restricted area under Israeli control and communication with their units there has been cut off since March.

Reporting from Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud described a scene dominated by fear and panic. “People, including women and children, are asking if the war is back on,” he said. “The sentiment is that now that Israel has regained its captives, the attacks resume.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed military leaders to take “strong action” against ceasefire violations, while far-right officials called for renewed combat operations. Opposition voices, including former security chief Benny Gantz, urged caution but left all options open.

The escalation comes amid US claims of imminent Hamas violations, which the group rejected as “false and aligned with Israeli propaganda.” Meanwhile, Israel identified the remains of two captives released by Hamas, as discussions continue over the return of the remaining bodies and the next phase of ceasefire negotiations.

Analysts warn that the ceasefire remains precarious. Yossi Mekelberg of Chatham House said, “This truce is fragile, and can tilt in one direction or another at any moment,” underscoring the volatility of Gaza’s humanitarian and political landscape.