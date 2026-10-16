Tanker Catches Fire Near Hormuz as Maritime Crisis Deepens

TEHRAN: An oil tanker caught fire in the waters east of the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly switching off its tracking systems and attempting to pass through a restricted maritime area, Iran’s navy said on Friday, according to IRNA.

According to a statement carried by Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, naval surveillance teams detected the burning vessel during monitoring operations in the strategic waterway. The navy said the tanker had attempted to navigate the prohibited area without coordinating its passage with Iranian authorities.

The vessel’s name, flag, ownership and the cause of the fire were not immediately disclosed. There was also no official information about possible casualties, the condition of the crew or the extent of the damage.

The Iranian Navy warned that unauthorised movements through restricted routes could threaten maritime security and endanger other vessels. It urged ships operating in the area to follow navigation rules and avoid actions that could increase the risk of accidents or confrontation.

The incident comes as tensions continue to rise across the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas shipments. Since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026, the region has faced repeated maritime incidents, military confrontations and severe disruptions to commercial shipping.

According to BBC Verify’s analysis of reports from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), 12 vessels were attacked in and around the strait between October 5 and 11, the highest weekly total reported since the war began. The previous week saw 10 vessels report attacks. Separately, the Financial Times reported that 24 ships had been attacked in the two weeks leading up to October 11.

Some incidents have resulted in fires, injuries and sinking ships, while others have forced vessels to change course or seek safer waters. The growing danger has raised concerns about the safety of seafarers, the stability of global energy supplies and the economic consequences of a prolonged conflict.

For crews navigating these contested waters, every passage carries greater uncertainty. As military tensions deepen, the Strait of Hormuz remains not only a vital trade corridor but also a dangerous frontline in a wider regional crisis.