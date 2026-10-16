Zelensky defiant as Trump calls Ukraine’s refinery strikes a “disgrace”

Europe rallies behind Zelensky after Trump’s sharp criticism

BRUSSELS: President Volodymyr Zelensky has defended Ukraine’s renewed strikes on Russian oil refineries, saying his country has the right to defend itself, after Donald Trump described the attacks as a “disgrace”.

Speaking at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Zelensky said he was “only standing up for Ukraine’s interests”. He argued that Ukraine could not accept the United States’ recent diesel-import deal with Moscow, warning that a similar agreement over gas could follow.

“If I don’t stand up to this… who else will?” he asked.

The exchange laid bare the deepening rift between Washington and Kyiv. Trump, frustrated by Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy facilities, said Zelensky was “more difficult to deal with than” Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused him of obstructing peace efforts.

The dispute centres on a deal under which Russia is to send 300,000 tonnes of diesel to American and global markets. Trump has suggested that Ukraine’s strikes could prevent Moscow from fulfilling its side of the agreement and push up world oil prices.

Kyiv paused its strikes after Trump announced a ceasefire covering energy facilities last week, but resumed them after three days, saying Russia had never agreed to halt its own attacks.

Zelensky’s anger has also been sharpened by restrictions imposed this week on Starlink, the US-owned satellite network vital to Ukraine’s battlefield communications. During the slowdown on Tuesday night, Russian strikes killed several people in Kharkiv, with residents and officials saying there had been no warning.

At the Brussels summit, European leaders rallied around the Ukrainian president. Funding for Ukraine and helping it survive another winter of war dominated the agenda.

Zelensky told EU leaders the war would cost 155 billion euros next year, with at least 70 billion euros needed from the EU for defence and weapons. Ukraine, he said, could produce three times more drones, but lacked the money to do so.

He also warned that Kyiv faced a shortage of Patriot missiles to protect its cities, despite believing Europe has enough interceptors for the winter.

“Many people with good hearts in America” still want to be allies, Zelensky said, adding that they do not wish to divide or humiliate Europe.

Asked whether Trump was using him as a scapegoat for domestic political problems, Zelensky paused, smiled and said: “This is my answer.”

The war shows no sign of easing. Russian officials said Ukrainian drones were intercepted over 26 regions, while a Russian drone strike killed several people in Kharkiv.