Macron warns Trump’s Russia diesel deal weakens Western unity

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticised the Trump administration’s diesel deal with Russia, warning that it weakens Western unity and sends a troubling signal as Europe seeks to stand firmly behind Ukraine, reported by Al Jazeera News.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Macron said the agreement, under which Russia is to supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel to global markets, was “not good for anyone”.

“It sends a negative signal. It’s an element of division and doubt,” he said.

The French president’s remarks came as European leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit focused on funding Ukraine and helping it withstand another winter of war. His criticism added to growing unease among Kyiv’s allies over Washington’s willingness to strike a commercial arrangement with Moscow while Russian attacks continue.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to release the diesel supplies following discussions. Trump has argued that the deal could help ease global fuel prices, which have risen sharply since the war with Iran began in February.

But for Ukraine and many European governments, the arrangement risks appearing to reward the Kremlin economically while its forces continue to target Ukrainian towns and energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been particularly blunt. He has called the deal a gift to Putin, saying the revenue would help finance Russia’s war effort. His frustration deepened this week after restrictions were placed on Starlink, the US-owned satellite network crucial to Ukraine’s military communications.

Macron did not directly call for the deal to be cancelled. But his message was clear: Western policy towards Russia must not create uncertainty among allies or weaken the collective response to Moscow’s invasion.

“Division and doubt,” he warned, are precisely what Russia hopes to exploit.

The comments underline a widening strain within the Western alliance: while Washington seeks lower fuel costs, European leaders press for support for Ukraine and unity against Russian aggression.