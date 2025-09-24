“Stop Russia Now”: Zelensky Issues Dire Warning at UN

Zelensky Warns UN; Stop Russia Now or Face a Wider War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stark warning to world leaders at the United Nations, insisting that Vladimir Putin’s invasion will only grow “wider and deeper” unless Russia is stopped, according to BBC News.

Speaking before the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky framed the war as a global test of resolve. “Peace depends on all of us,” he declared, urging nations to stand together against Moscow’s aggression. His message was as much about sustaining momentum as it was about unity: Ukraine’s survival, he argued, hinges on international commitment.

The speech came on the heels of a notable shift in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously been cautious in his outlook on Ukraine’s battlefield prospects, for the first time said Kyiv could reclaim all of its occupied territory. The statement buoyed Ukrainian hopes, even if military analysts caution such an outcome remains distant.

From Kyiv, BBC correspondent James Waterhouse observed that Zelensky now faces the delicate challenge of transforming symbolic support into tangible aid and action. “He needs to turn momentum into support,” Waterhouse wrote.

Russia, for its part, struck a characteristically defiant tone. Responding to Trump’s remarks, Moscow dismissed U.S. rhetoric and likened itself not to a “paper tiger” but a more formidable “bear”—a reminder of how deeply entrenched the Kremlin remains in its war aims.

Zelensky’s warning underscored the precarious balance: a conflict already grinding into its third year shows little sign of easing, and its outcome could reshape Europe’s security for generations. At the UN podium, the Ukrainian president’s plea was simple, if daunting: stop Russia now, or risk watching the flames spread.