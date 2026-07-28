Spain Sets Up Scientific Panel to Guide Climate Policy

Spain has approved the creation of a new scientific panel to guide government action on climate change, as the country faces one of the most severe wildfire seasons in its history.

The decision was announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The new body, called the Scientific Panel on Action against Climate Change, will provide independent, multidisciplinary advice to support public policy and improve decision-making in response to the climate crisis, according to Euro News.

Led jointly by the Ministry of Science and the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the panel is expected to begin work in the autumn, with recruitment of experts opening this summer. Officials say the group will deliver evidence-based reports, design response strategies, and help authorities prepare for future climate scenarios, including emergencies.

The move comes as Spain struggles with widespread wildfires. The largest blaze, in Ávila, has already burned more than 77,000 hectares, making it the biggest on record. Across the country, fires have forced over 63,000 people to evacuate, while tens of thousands more remain confined to their homes. Since the start of the year, more than 172,000 hectares have been destroyed, nearly half the total burned in all of 2025. The cost of firefighting efforts alone could exceed 3.2 billion euros.

The new panel will operate through a two-tier structure, combining a technical committee with a scientific council made up of ten leading researchers from fields such as climate science, health, agriculture, and environmental law. Their role will include advising the government during both routine planning and crisis situations.

The initiative forms part of Spain’s broader State Pact on the Climate Emergency, introduced in 2025 after extensive public consultation. Officials hope it will bring scientific knowledge closer to political decisions at a time of growing environmental pressure.