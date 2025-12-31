So which European villages are struggling the most with these one-attraction tourists?

Part of the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut Cultural Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the tiny Alpine village of Hallstatt is famed for its outstanding natural beauty and ancient salt mining history.

Widely believed to be the inspiration for Frozen’s Kingdom of Arendelle, it is now however visited by thousands of Disney fans.

With a tiny population of around 700 to 800, the village is overrun by up to 10,000 tourists per day. Most of these are only after the Instagrammable lakeside views, with several making a day trip here only for a quick photo, without staying overnight or spending much locally.

At times, hundreds of tour buses and cars have strained the village’s tiny roads and necessitated extensive traffic management. This has led to severe disruption of local life, with crowds blocking walkways, residents facing constant noise, and people trespassing on private property for photos, while ignoring signs that request quiet and respect.

To counter this, there have been an increasing number of resident protests, including blocked roads, with the mayor also putting up barriers at viewpoints to control the crowds. Caps on cars and tour buses have been implemented as well. However, limits are still frequently reached, despite these measures.