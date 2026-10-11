Saudi-Yemeni War: Pakistan Faces Houthi Threat Amid Questions Over Military Role

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH, October 11, 2026: Pakistan’s growing defence commitments to Saudi Arabia have drawn international attention as the conflict involving Yemen’s Houthi movement intensifies, raising questions about Islamabad’s military role, parliamentary oversight and the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, reaffirming its “firm and unshakeable” commitment to the kingdom’s sovereignty and security under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on August 7.

The renewed tensions follow an attack on Riyadh’s international airport that reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300. Reuters reported on October 11 that the Houthis had renewed warnings to airlines, airport personnel and travellers against using Saudi airports. <Link url=”https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/yemens-houthis-renew-warning-airlines-travellers-against-using-saudi-airports-2026-10-11/” title=”Read Reuters report”/>.

Questions have also emerged over reports alleging that Pakistani fighter aircraft have participated in strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Al Jazeera reported that Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had acknowledged a supporting role involving reconnaissance, while saying Saudi forces were conducting combat operations. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has rejected reports of Pakistani jets conducting cross border attacks, describing the claims as speculative. <Link url=”https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/10/6/pakistan-turkiye-join-saudi-deterrence-against-houthis-what-that-means” title=”Read Al Jazeera’s analysis”/>.

A separate report attributed to The New York Times has also been disputed by Pakistan’s government, which described the alleged claims about Pakistan Air Force operations as fabricated. The allegations therefore require independent verification and should not be treated as confirmed military activity.

The presence of Pakistani personnel in Saudi Arabia has further raised questions about transparency and parliamentary oversight. Islamabad says its commitments are defensive, but the scale, operational limits and authorisation of any additional deployment remain matters of public interest. Whether a fresh deployment requires specific National Assembly approval depends on the applicable constitutional and legal arrangements; claims that troops were deployed unlawfully have not been independently established.

Türkiye’s role also remains unclear. Although the three countries agreed to rapid mobilisation of forces and military capabilities, Ankara has not publicly confirmed a new troop deployment to Saudi Arabia, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, claims circulating about a direct threat against Pakistan by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree require confirmation from an authenticated statement or reliable reporting. Reuters has documented Houthi warnings concerning Saudi airports, but that is not, by itself, evidence of a specific threat against Pakistan’s armed forces.

As the Saudi-Yemeni conflict deepens, Islamabad faces a difficult balance; honouring its defence commitments, protecting its personnel and citizens, and avoiding an escalation that could draw Pakistan directly into Yemen’s war.