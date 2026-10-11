Deadly Riyadh strike threatens regional security, EU warns

The European Union has condemned a deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, saying there can be no justification for strikes on civilians or civilian infrastructure, reported by Arab News.

EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud told Arab News on Sunday that the bloc strongly condemned Saturday’s attack, which killed 12 people and wounded 309 others, some critically. The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen blamed Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia for the strike.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the dead included four Saudis and eight foreign nationals. The EU ambassador offered condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

“This dangerous escalation threatens regional stability and global security,” Farnaud said. “We stand in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people.”

Airport operations were temporarily suspended as officials assessed the damage and checked the safety of facilities. The coalition also reported that a projectile fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam later on Saturday.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure in recent weeks. An earlier attack on King Khalid International Airport on Thursday killed three Saudi citizens, according to GACA. Saudia, the Kingdom’s flag carrier, said one of its pilots, Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami, was among the dead.

Farnaud said Europe’s condemnation reflected a consistent position, pointing to statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, as well as support from France, Italy and Greece.

He warned that disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab threatened economies far beyond the Gulf. Europe’s interests, he said, were closely linked to those of regional countries.

The ambassador said the EU was working to strengthen Operation Aspides, its naval mission launched in 2024 to protect Red Sea shipping. He added that European representatives were seeking an observer role in the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance.

Farnaud cautioned that naval operations could improve security but would not resolve the underlying conflict.