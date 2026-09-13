Saudi Arabia Warns Gulf Security Is ‘Non-Negotiable’

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has drawn a firm line over its national security, territorial integrity and natural resources, warning that Gulf states will not accept attacks on their territories or vital interests.

Speaking at the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would reject any attempt to target their “territories, facilities or vital interests,” whatever the justification, as reported by Arab News.

His warning came as Saudi Arabia faced a series of attacks in recent days. On Saturday, a Houthi projectile struck the southern Jazan region, injuring two people and damaging a mosque, several buildings and vehicles. Last week, drone strikes launched from Iraq also targeted the Kingdom’s East-West oil pipeline, raising fresh concerns over the security of the country’s vital energy infrastructure.

Prince Faisal also focused on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for the movement of oil and other goods. He called for freedom of navigation through the strait and other maritime routes, warning that any serious disruption could reach far beyond the Middle East.

“The stability of these waterways is directly linked to energy security and international trade flows,” he said, adding that disruption could affect global markets, supply chains and economic growth.

The warning comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to place pressure on oil supplies and international shipping. The Strait of Hormuz has become a central concern for governments and energy markets because of its importance to global trade.

GCC countries have repeatedly demanded the unconditional reopening of the strait and rejected any restrictions, fees or unilateral agreements over passage.

The two day BRICS summit has been heavily shaped by the Middle East conflict and its growing impact on energy and trade. On Saturday, BRICS leaders expressed “deep concern” over the escalating violence and urged all sides to show maximum restraint, warning against steps that could further deepen the crisis.