Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of its coalition forces in Yemen, a sign of how heavily the war is weighing on Riyadh as Houthi fighters creep toward the government’s temporary capital, Aden.

In a decree issued Monday and carried by Saudi state media, King Salman named General Fayyad al-Ruwaili to lead the coalition. He replaces Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad al-Salman, who was made a military adviser to the defense minister, one day after coalition forces were forced to pull back, according to Al Jazeera News.

That withdrawal was a heavy blow. On Sunday, Yemen’s internationally recognized government said its forces were leaving positions near the Bab al-Mandeb strait to concentrate on defending Aden. The strait matters far beyond Yemen: Saudi oil exports now flow through it while the US-Iran war chokes traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis, meanwhile, have fired ballistic missiles at Saudi airports and oil facilities since the civil war reignited in July.

The tide has been turning for months. A Houthi offensive in September cost the government the Red Sea coast, including the port of Mocha, and left Taiz completely besieged. Government forces retook key ground near Bab al-Mandeb and say they killed or wounded 173 Houthi fighters in Operation Dawn of Yemen, but Mocha stayed out of reach. Now the Houthis are reported to be 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Aden. Armed forces spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili called the retreat part of a wider tactical maneuver.

Civilians are paying the price. Houthi-affiliated media reported coalition air strikes on Sanaa and one death in an attack on a school in Taiz. Officials in Taiz are pleading for humanitarian corridors, and medical workers warn hospitals may stop operating within two days for lack of fuel and oxygen. Saudi Arabia said it shot down two Houthi drones aimed at the Mecca and Riyadh regions.

Regionally, tension is rising. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has joined two other US carriers in the Middle East, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz without authorization hit sea mines.