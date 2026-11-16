Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has brought down seven American MQM-170C drones, a small and inexpensive aircraft that Iranian officials describe as a new feature of US surveillance over the waters south of Iran, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The figure was given by IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi at a press conference marking IRGC Aerospace Week, according to the Tasnim news agency. He named the MQM-170C as a new type among the many American unmanned aircraft Iranian forces say they have intercepted. Several, he claimed, were seized almost intact through electronic warfare rather than destroyed by missiles. These claims have not been independently verified, and the report carries no US response.

Built by the American company Griffon Aerospace, where it is known as the Outlaw G2, the drone is modest by modern standards. It is about 2.7 meters long with a wingspan near 4.9 meters, weighs roughly 68 kilograms, and can carry up to 102 kilograms with reconnaissance equipment. Its 170cc piston engine pushes it to 223 kilometers per hour, and it can climb above four kilometers and stay over an area for about eight hours. It is far simpler than the MQ-9 Reaper or MQ-1C Gray Eagle.

Tasnim’s analysis suggests why it still matters. After what Iranian officials call a 40 day war with the United States and Israel, and clashes since, the agency says larger American drones suffered heavy losses against Iranian air defenses. Systems such as the Majid series and the 358/359 family track targets by optical sensors rather than radar, so they give off no signal to reveal their positions. A cheap drone, the report argues, could act as bait, tempting those systems to fire and expose themselves while a Reaper watches from afar, marks their locations and prepares a strike. It may also be filling reconnaissance gaps left by lost aircraft.

In the first reported capture, Tasnim says, IRGC cameras followed the drone as it was taken under control, with no missile fired. The Guards say this approach saves expensive missiles and keeps their air defense sites hidden.