Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile as Riyadh Airport Remains Shut

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired toward the southwestern city of Khamis Mushayt, as authorities tracked possible drone and cruise missile threats. The Saudi led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said it was working to counter the threats.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception. Saudi civil defence officials also warned of a possible attack on the nearby city of Abha, then later said the danger had passed, reported by Arab News.

Meanwhile, the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has been extended while safety inspections continue. The airport was closed after a projectile struck Terminal 4 on Sunday, starting a fire. One Pakistani national was killed and 11 people were injured, according to Saudi aviation authorities.

The incident followed a deadly attack on Saturday. It was the fourth reported strike on the airport in five days. Coalition forces also said they had intercepted a cruise missile near the airport.

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack and said it had targeted Riyadh airport, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and two Saudi Aramco facilities. Saudi authorities confirmed Dammam airport had been targeted on Sunday and said inspections and damage assessments were under way.

The attacks come amid repeated missile and drone incidents in Saudi Arabia’s southwest, including near Abha, Jazan and Najran, close to the Yemeni border. They have raised fresh concerns about the safety of civilian sites and the risk of a wider escalation.

Diplomatic contacts continued alongside the security response. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional tensions with Iran’s Abbas Araqchi on Sunday. Araqchi said Iran was ready to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Jordan and the European Union also expressed support for Saudi Arabia after the attacks.