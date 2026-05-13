Saudi Arabia and Spain Launch Strategic Partnership Council

Saudi Arabia and Spain have taken a major step toward closer cooperation, signing an agreement to establish a new strategic partnership council aimed at deepening ties across a wide range of fields, according to Arab News.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, as confirmed by Spain’s Foreign Ministry. The new council is expected to guide collaboration in key areas including politics, the economy, energy, defense, transport, and culture, marking a broader and more structured relationship between the two nations.

The deal comes during an official visit to Madrid by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who met with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares. During their talks, the two leaders discussed pressing regional and global issues, with a strong focus on tensions in the Middle East.

Spain reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia, particularly in the wake of what it described as unjustified Iranian attacks. It also recognized the Kingdom’s efforts to help ease tensions and work toward stability in the region.

In return, Prince Faisal praised Spain’s clear stance on several key issues. He welcomed Madrid’s calls for de-escalation, its criticism of Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and Jordan, and its condemnation of Israeli strikes in Lebanon. He also highlighted Spain’s support for the Palestinian cause and its backing of a two-state solution as a path to peace.

Albares, for his part, commended Saudi Arabia’s consistent push for diplomatic solutions and its efforts to reduce conflict in the region.

In addition to the partnership council, both countries signed an agreement to allow visa free travel for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, another sign of growing trust and cooperation.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry described the relationship as “increasingly solid and strategic,” reflecting a shared commitment to closer ties in a time of global uncertainty.__Photo Courtesy Arab News