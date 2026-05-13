EU Plans “One Ticket” System to Simplify Train Travel

The European Union is moving to make train travel across its member states simpler, fairer, and more attractive, with a new proposal that could change how millions of people book their journeys, according to ORF News.

On Wednesday in Brussels, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas and Commission Vice-President Raffaele Fitto unveiled a plan known as “Single Ticketing.” The idea is straightforward: passengers should be able to book a complete cross-border train journey with just one ticket, even if multiple railway companies are involved.

Under the proposal, ticket platforms would be required to offer journeys that include different rail operators, giving travelers a clear overview of all available options from departure to destination. Tzitzikostas described the plan as a “paradigm shift” in European rail travel.

The changes would also strengthen passenger rights. If a delay causes a traveler to miss a connecting train, they would have the right to continue their journey at no extra cost, for example by taking the next available train. Alternatively, they could request a refund. Passengers facing long delays would also be entitled to compensation, 25 percent of the ticket price for delays over one hour, and 50 percent for delays exceeding two hours, as well as support such as meals or accommodation if needed.

Currently, international rail travel in Europe can be complicated. Passengers often have to book separate tickets for different parts of the same journey, especially when traveling with multiple operators. This can leave them unprotected if they miss a connection, as each ticket is treated as a separate contract.

Some rail companies already cooperate voluntarily to help passengers in such situations, but these agreements are not legally binding. The EU now wants to standardize these protections across all member states.

Officials believe the reform could lower ticket prices and increase train travel by around five percent, while also encouraging a shift toward more environmentally friendly transport.

Members of the European Parliament have welcomed the proposal, comparing its potential impact to the abolition of mobile roaming charges in Europe. For many, the goal is simple: booking a train across Europe should be as easy as booking a flight or even streaming music.