The largest Western bank still operating in Russia has been ordered to pay nearly $400m in compensation for losses incurred by Russian company Rasperia due to European sanctions.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said in a statement that the sum – 339 million euros – reflected the amount frozen in Vienna and that it would appeal the ruling.

In March, RBI had already confirmed that it had to pay more than two billion euros ($2.34bn) in damages to Rasperia, an investment company.

According to Washington and Brussels, Rasperia is linked to the Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, who has been under Western sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskyy has condemned Raiffeisen’s continued operations in Russia.