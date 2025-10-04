Putin Warns U.S. Missiles to Ukraine Will Escalate Tensions, Not War Outcome

Putin Warns U.S. Over Missile Supplies, Says Battlefield Balance Won’t Shift



MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Washington’s potential supply of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would inflict serious damage on U.S.-Russia relations but would not alter the battlefield, where Moscow claims slow yet steady advances.

Speaking at an international policy forum in Sochi, Putin said such a move would mark “a qualitatively new stage of escalation” in the conflict and in ties with Washington. While conceding the missiles could cause damage, he insisted Russian air defenses would adapt quickly. “It will certainly not change the balance of force,” he said.

The Russian leader bristled at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger” for failing to defeat its smaller neighbor, countering that Moscow is battling the combined resources of NATO. “We are fighting against the entire bloc of NATO and we keep moving, keep advancing. If we are a paper tiger, what is NATO itself?” he asked.

Still, Putin praised Trump for seeking dialogue, calling their August summit in Alaska “productive” and “comfortable,” and reiterated his offer to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty, set to expire in February.

At the same time, he warned Western allies against seizing Russian oil tankers, saying such actions would amount to piracy and risk destabilizing global markets. He also dismissed Western claims of Russian involvement in drone flights over Denmark and accused NATO of “inflaming tensions to boost defense spending.”

As Europe increases military readiness, Putin vowed Moscow would not hesitate to respond. “No one should doubt that Russia’s countermeasures will not take a long time to come,” he said.