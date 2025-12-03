Divert their flights to…’: British far-right activist reacts to UAE stopping visas for Pakistani citizens

British Far-right anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson weighed in on after reports emerged that the United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing visas to most Pakistani citizens.

The move is tied to concerns over rising crime involving Pakistani nationals in the country.

Robinson responded to the news on X by saying “Divert their flights to Tucker Carlson.” This is a dig at American commentator Tucker Carlson, who recently said he finds Pakistani, Bangladeshi people quite relatable and nice. He said that White liberals pushing the “Muslim-hate” narrative are worse people, and he would not interact with them.

The UAE has stopped issuing visas to most Pakistani citizens and nearly imposed a ban on Pakistani passports, a senior Interior Ministry official told a Senate panel yesterday.

Robinson’s jibe comes as Tucker Carlson has been pushing a more positive message on Islam and immigration. In a recent conversation with Piers Morgan, Carlson and Morgan criticised Islamophobia in the United States. Carlson argued that the agenda of hating Muslims is organised and “forced” by certain powerful groups.

Carlson rejected the narrative completely, telling Morgan, “I have more in common with the sincerely religious Pakistani cab driver than anyone who works at the Times of London.” He said he has no desire to sit with people who push anti-Muslim rhetoric. He pointed out that the haters are white and said he finds them more hostile than the immigrants he meets in everyday life.

Carlson said he has never had an argument with a Muslim, but that “secular self-hating whites” are another issue. He joked that if he had to sit with them in a meeting, he would get up and walk out. He also said he prefers Bangladeshis to “liberal whites,” claiming no Bangladeshi has ever yelled at him while white liberals have.