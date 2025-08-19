Putin May Resist Ukraine Peace Despite Talks – Trump

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes peace in Ukraine is within reach, though he cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resist striking a deal — a choice that, Trump warned, could leave the Kremlin leader in a “rough situation, as reported by Reuters.”

Speaking on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Trump projected confidence that negotiations could succeed but acknowledged Putin’s intentions remain uncertain. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, to be honest with you. I think Putin is tired of it. I think they’re all tired of it, but you never know,” Trump said.

The U.S. president suggested the next two weeks would be pivotal in determining whether Moscow will engage seriously in peace efforts. He again ruled out American boots on the ground and offered few details on the “security guarantees” he has pledged Ukraine under any eventual settlement.

The remarks followed an extraordinary Washington summit on Monday, where Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alongside leaders from Germany, France, and Britain. The meeting produced promises of long-term support and laid the groundwork for a possible trilateral session between Trump, Zelenskiy, and Putin. Zelenskiy called the gathering a “major step forward,” hailing a sharp contrast with his strained White House encounter with Trump earlier this year.

Still, the road to peace remains fraught. Analysts warn Ukraine may face painful concessions, while Russia continues to press its demands for territory — even land it does not control. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would not dismiss a leaders’ meeting outright but stressed that such talks must be prepared with “utmost thoroughness.”

On the battlefield, the war showed no signs of abating. Ukraine reported its largest aerial assault this month, with Russia launching 270 drones and 10 missiles overnight, striking energy sites in Poltava and igniting massive refinery fires. Kyiv also confirmed the return of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Moscow reclaimed the remains of 19 troops.

European allies, meanwhile, convened in the “Coalition of the Willing” format to discuss tightening sanctions and advancing plans for Ukraine’s security guarantees. NATO commanders are set to weigh in later this week, with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine expected to join virtually.

Observers say much of the diplomacy now hinges on Trump himself. “They’re all tiptoeing around Trump,” said Neil Melvin of the Royal United Services Institute. “Nobody wants to be seen as the obstacle to his peace process. But the guarantees he’s promised are still so vague, it’s hard to know what they mean.”