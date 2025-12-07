PTI under fire as political figures show solidarity with armed forces, assail party for alleged conspiracy

A day earlier, the PTI had lashed out at a press briefing by the military’s media wing, calling it “inappropriate and unfortunate” after the spokesperson accused incarcerated Imran Khan of being a “narcissist” and a “mentally ill person” who was edging into “security threat” territory through his persistent anti-army rhetoric.

Taking to the X platform, PML-N leader and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called Imran’s political rhetoric “a deeply irresponsible and dangerous trend that seeks to undermine Pakistan’s state institutions, weaken national cohesion, and erode public trust in the armed forces who defend our borders with courage and sacrifice.”

“Political differences are part of any democracy—but when politics crosses the line into anti-state narrative building, deliberate misinformation, and attacks on the integrity of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and its leadership, it threatens the stability, security, and unity of the country,” he wrote.

Iqbal added that no leader had the right to weaponise divisive rhetoric for personal gain at the cost of Pakistan’s national security.

“The Pakistan Army is a professional, disciplined, and patriotic institution that has stood as the shield of this nation, from fighting terrorism to defending territorial sovereignty.

“Attempting to malign the armed forces or create discord between the people and their defenders serves only the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies,” he said, adding that he “strongly condemned Imran’s “continued politics of hate, distortion, and incitement against the state and state institutions.”