Protests Erupt in Albania Over Kushner-Linked Luxury Project

Thousands of people took to the streets in Albania’s capital, Tirana, on Saturday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and protesting a controversial luxury development linked to Jared Kushner, the son in law of former US President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations also targeted a concert by US rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, who has faced widespread criticism in recent years over antisemitic remarks, according to ORF News. Protesters waved Albanian flags and chanted slogans against both the government and the artist, reflecting growing public frustration on multiple fronts.

Prime Minister Rama met with West ahead of the concert and later shared a video of the meeting, a move that further fueled public anger. Albania has seen near-daily protests in recent weeks, signaling a deepening political and social divide.

At the center of the unrest is a planned luxury hotel project in the protected Zvernec area along Albania’s southwestern coast. The development has been linked to Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Although the project was first introduced in 2024, protests intensified in late May when barbed wire and heavy machinery appeared along the beaches, raising fears of irreversible environmental damage.

The plans also include transforming the nearby island of Sazan, once a secret communist-era military base, into a high-end tourist destination. Environmentalists warn that the surrounding Vjosa-Narta lagoon is a vital habitat for migratory birds, including flamingos, and could be at risk.

The Albanian government has long promoted tourism as a key driver of economic growth. However, critics argue that projects tied to the Trump family raise ethical concerns, accusing them of using political influence for private business gains.

As protests continue, the controversy highlights the tension between economic ambition and environmental protection, while adding pressure on a government already facing mounting public discontent.