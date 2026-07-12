Deadly Shooting at Toronto Street Festival Kills Two, Injures Five

A festive summer evening in Toronto turned into a scene of fear and grief after a shooting at a popular street festival left two people dead and five others injured, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Midtown Toronto during the annual Salsa on St. Clair festival, a well known celebration of Latin culture that draws large crowds each year, according to Reuters. What began as a lively gathering of music, dance, and community quickly descended into chaos when gunfire broke out.

According to a police emergency alert posted on X, officers responding to the scene found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the injured were not immediately released, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Authorities urged residents and festival goers to avoid the area as emergency crews secured the scene and began their investigation. Police have not yet shared details about a suspect, possible motive, or any arrests.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his shock and sorrow, calling the shooting “horrifying.” In a statement, he extended his condolences to the victims’ families and said his thoughts were with those injured and everyone affected. He also affirmed that law enforcement has his full support as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible.

A spokesperson for Toronto Police said no further information was available beyond official updates, noting that more details would be released as the investigation progresses.

For many, the tragedy has cast a shadow over what is usually a joyful celebration, leaving a community searching for answers and mourning lives cut short.