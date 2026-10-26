Pakistan’s K-P Crisis: HRCP Calls for Return of Elected Government

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded an end to emergency measures and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), calling for the release of people it considers arbitrarily detained and the restoration of the provincial assembly.

The demand comes at a time of growing political uncertainty in the province, where the PTI led elected government has been displaced under governor’s rule. The suspension of normal provincial governance has raised concerns about the future of elected representation, public participation and democratic rights.

In a statement issued on Sunday, HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said the commission remained opposed to the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in K-P. He stressed the importance of restoring democratic institutions and ensuring that political decisions are made with the participation of the people.

The commission also expressed concern over reports of the detention of the province’s elected chief executive, along with the arrests of other elected representatives and political workers. It called for the release of those detained arbitrarily and urged authorities to protect the right of citizens to take part in peaceful political activity.

HRCP further raised concerns about reports of women workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being arrested in Punjab. It viewed these developments as part of a wider pattern of restrictions on political activity.

Beyond the immediate political crisis, the commission called for meaningful public participation in decisions affecting K-P’s future and its natural resources, including minerals, water and land. It maintained that the people of the province should have a genuine voice in matters that directly affect their lives and livelihoods.

While condemning militancy and terrorism, HRCP said efforts to protect public safety must remain within the law. Counterterrorism measures, it warned, must not become a means of collective punishment or lead to violations of fundamental rights.

The commission’s message was clear: security and political stability should not come at the cost of civil liberties, elected representation and the people’s right to be heard.