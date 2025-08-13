India Moves to Tighten Rules for Overseas Citizens — Criminal Convictions and Serious Charges Now Grounds for Cancellation

India has announced a sharp tightening of the rules governing its Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) program, a scheme that since 2005 has allowed foreign nationals of Indian origin to travel visa-free and enjoy long-term, multiple-entry access to the country, reported by NDTV.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared that OCI registration can now be revoked on two serious grounds: if the cardholder is sentenced to prison for at least two years, or if they are formally charge-sheeted for an offence carrying a potential sentence of seven years or more.

The order, issued under clause (da) of Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, applies regardless of whether the offence occurred in India or abroad — so long as the crime is recognized under Indian law. Officials said the measure is meant to raise the legal and moral threshold for retaining OCI status.

Legal analysts note that while conviction has long been a valid reason for cancellation, the inclusion of charge-sheeting — before a verdict — may trigger debate over due process and open the door to potential misuse.

The move is likely to impact OCI holders entangled in major criminal proceedings, including cases of organized crime, large-scale fraud, and other grave offences under India’s penal code.

The OCI scheme remains open to individuals who were Indian citizens on or after January 26, 1950, or were eligible for citizenship on that date. However, it excludes anyone who has ever been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh, or other countries designated by the government.