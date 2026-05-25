Pakistan Turns to China in Bid to Bridge US-Iran Divide

Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have turned to China as part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran, signaling a growing diplomatic push to restore stability in the Middle East, according to NDTV.

The two leaders are currently in Beijing, where they are holding talks with Chinese officials. Their visit follows Munir’s recent trip to Tehran, where he met Iranian leaders alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. These moves are part of Pakistan’s continued attempt to act as a bridge between Washington and Tehran after months of conflict.

China has expressed its willingness to support these efforts, saying it will work with Pakistan to help bring peace back to the region. While Beijing has kept a relatively low public profile, it has quietly facilitated communication by arranging calls and meetings with Gulf countries affected by the tensions.

Prime Minister Sharif began his four-day visit to China in Hangzhou before traveling to Beijing. Speaking alongside General Munir, he described the global situation as a “critical moment” and emphasized Pakistan’s sincere role in mediation. He also thanked China for its support in promoting peace.

Pakistan’s involvement in the crisis has been significant. In April, it hosted rare direct talks between US and Iranian officials—the first since the conflict began. General Munir played a central role during those discussions, personally welcoming both sides and maintaining a friendly atmosphere, including interactions with US Vice President JD Vance.

Despite these efforts, the talks ended without a lasting agreement. Iran later accused the United States of making “excessive demands,” highlighting the deep divisions that remain.

Still, officials suggest that diplomacy is not at a standstill. Sharif’s remarks in Beijing indicate cautious optimism, with both Pakistan and China hoping that continued dialogue can gradually reduce tensions and lead to a breakthrough.

As global uncertainty continues, Pakistan’s evolving role as a mediator and China’s quiet backing may prove crucial in shaping the next phase of US-Iran relations.