Europe Condemns Russia’s ‘Oreshnik’ Missile Strike as Escalation

European leaders have condemned Russia’s use of the “Oreshnik” missile in Ukraine, calling it a serious and dangerous escalation of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile was launched toward the Kyiv region during a large overnight attack. Russia confirmed the strike, claiming it was in response to Ukrainian actions, which Kyiv denies.

The “Oreshnik” is an intermediate-range ballistic missile believed to reach up to 5,500 kilometers, putting much of Europe within range. Its use has raised alarm across the continent.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the strike as a “reckless escalation,” while French President Emmanuel Macron warned it signaled rising tensions and possible desperation by Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a sign of brutality and said the EU would continue supporting Ukraine, especially its air defenses.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas labeled the strikes “acts of terror” and warned of “nuclear brinkmanship.”

The हमला was part of a broader assault involving dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones. While many were intercepted, some damage was reported, including a destroyed media building in Kyiv. No casualties were reported.