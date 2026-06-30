Iran Urges US to Curb Israel’s Actions in Lebanon Under MoU

Iran has warned that the United States must act to stop Israeli military actions in Lebanon, saying Washington is bound by a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help end the conflict, according to Mehr News Agency (MNA).

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the agreement—referred to as the Islamabad MoU—requires all sides to honor their commitments, including a halt to hostilities across multiple fronts.

Baghaei stressed that Iran would closely monitor the United States’ actions “moment by moment” and made clear that Tehran would not fulfill its own obligations unless Washington does the same. He described the agreement as based on a principle of mutual responsibility, where each side’s commitments depend on the other’s actions.

“The United States must adhere to its commitments and ensure that the Israeli side also complies,” he said, adding that failure to do so could undermine the entire diplomatic process.

The spokesman noted that the agreement had been carefully drafted and explicitly calls for a ceasefire that includes Lebanon. He warned that continued violations, including reported U.S. actions against Iranian territory, could create serious obstacles for ongoing negotiations.

At the same time, Baghaei said talks are continuing over the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, suggesting that some progress has been made. He pointed to partial steps such as easing restrictions on oil sales and ending certain maritime pressures, but acknowledged that major challenges remain.

He also said Iran would respond firmly to any further attacks. “Any action against Iran will be met with an immediate and decisive response,” he warned.

Beyond the immediate tensions, Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s decisions on war, peace, and diplomacy are made through long-established national processes involving multiple state institutions.

He also touched on regional issues, saying that Iran and Oman would determine the future management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz based on international standards.

The remarks reflect rising tensions in the region and highlight the fragile nature of ongoing diplomatic efforts, with both sides watching closely for signs that the other will follow through on its promises.