Merz’s CDU Suffers Heavy Losses in German State Elections

BERLIN: Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union suffered major losses in two German state elections on Sunday, while the far-right Alternative for Germany made strong gains.

An exit poll by public broadcaster ARD put the CDU at just 5.5% in Mecklenburg Western Pomerania, a largely rural state in eastern Germany. The result would be the party’s worst in a state election since the Second World War and leaves it only narrowly above the 5% threshold needed to enter the state parliament.

The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the state with 37%, narrowly ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats on 35.5%. Other parties have ruled out forming a government with the AfD, meaning its victory may not lead to power.

In Berlin, the Left party led with 24.5%, while the CDU came second with 20%. The AfD also increased its support, reaching 16%.

The results add to the pressure on Merz, who became chancellor 16 months ago after promising to revive Germany’s weak economy. His government has struggled to lift public confidence, while his personal popularity has fallen.

The AfD’s strong performance in recent eastern state elections has also fuelled speculation about Merz’s future. Some members of his party have called for change, although no senior ally has publicly demanded his resignation.

Merz cancelled a planned trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, apparently preparing for a difficult period at home. Speaking after the exit polls, he said he would remain CDU leader and chancellor.

“The reforms have to come,” Merz said. “I am taking on this responsibility because I want to move our country forward.”