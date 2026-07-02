Pakistan: Suspected Drone Strike Kills Three, Injures Eight in Border Region

A suspected drone strike has killed three civilians, including two children, and injured eight others in Pakistan’s northwestern region, highlighting growing concerns over unexplained aerial attacks in the country, according to The Express Tribune.

The incident occurred in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border. According to local police, the drone struck a residential home in a populated neighborhood, turning an ordinary day into a scene of devastation. Among those killed were a 15-year-old boy, a 30-year-old man, and a five-year-old girl. Women and children were also among the injured, many of whom were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the origin of the drone and those responsible remain unknown. Investigators have begun collecting evidence from the site, but officials caution that conclusions will take time. The uncertainty surrounding the attack has added to public anxiety in a region already troubled by violence.

This is not an isolated event. Earlier this year, similar drone incidents in the same district killed two schoolchildren and injured others at a public gathering. In each case, the source of the drones remained unclear, deepening fears among local communities.

Pakistan’s northwestern areas have long been at the center of counterterrorism operations. However, recent reports indicate a sharp rise in militant violence, with hundreds of attacks recorded over the past year. Security forces have responded with intensified operations, arresting suspected militants and preventing several large-scale attacks.

Despite these efforts, the increasing frequency of violence, combined with mysterious drone strikes, has left civilians caught in the middle. For many residents, the skies now carry not just the promise of rain, but the fear of sudden and silent destruction.