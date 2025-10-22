Pakistan: Six Militants Killed as Forces Shatter Indian-Linked Network in Balochistan

DALBANDIN, BALOCHISTAN — Security forces carried out a precise counterterrorism operation in Balochistan’s rugged Dalbandin region, killing six militants believed to be members of Fitna Al-Hindustan, a group authorities described as Indian-backed and responsible for multiple acts of violence in the province, according to “The Nation”.

Officials said the operation was part of a broader campaign to dismantle terror networks and reinforce long-term peace in the area. “The network’s operational structure has been completely destroyed,” a senior security official confirmed, calling the mission a “significant blow” to organized militancy in Balochistan.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the militants had been hiding in a remote mountain cave under constant aerial and ground surveillance. Once intelligence teams confirmed their presence, special forces launched a swift, targeted strike, eliminating all six without any civilian casualties.

Footage from reconnaissance units reportedly showed the militants’ movements being tracked for days before the final engagement. The operation, security analysts said, highlights growing coordination between intelligence and military units, whose joint monitoring and real-time intelligence sharing played a decisive role in the outcome.

Authorities praised the success as a milestone in counterterrorism efforts across the province, where insurgent activity has lingered despite years of sustained operations.

“The campaign against terrorist elements will continue until every network is neutralized,” a government statement read, adding that enhanced security measures remain in effect to prevent any resurgence of militancy in the region.

The operation in Dalbandin, officials noted, underscores Pakistan’s renewed counterterrorism resolve—an assertion of control in a landscape too often scarred by conflict and covert interference.