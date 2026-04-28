Pakistan Secures Early Return of 54 Nationals Held in Cambodia Scam Crackdown

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan has secured the early return of 54 of its citizens detained in Cambodia following a raid on a suspected scam centre, officials confirmed on Tuesday, according to Dawn News.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Cambodian authorities have agreed to repatriate the individuals as a gesture of goodwill, without pursuing legal action against them. The detainees were arrested in Siem Reap province during a crackdown on what officials described as a “scamming compound.”

The development comes amid earlier reports that over 200 Pakistanis were being held in Cambodian custody, allegedly in overcrowded conditions and lacking basic facilities. In response, the Pakistani embassy actively engaged with local authorities to address the situation and secure relief for its nationals.

The Foreign Office stated that these efforts were carried out under the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who had instructed officials to take all possible steps to support Pakistanis living abroad.

Embassy staff in Cambodia are now working to ensure the well-being of the detainees and finalize travel arrangements. The 54 individuals are expected to return home as soon as flights are arranged.

This incident sheds light on the growing scale of cybercrime networks in Southeast Asia. Experts say Cambodia has become a hub for a multibillion-dollar scam industry, where thousands of people are involved, some willingly, others reportedly coerced by organized criminal groups.

A recent report by the United Nations warned that such cybercrime syndicates are expanding beyond Asia into regions like Africa and South America. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, these groups often shift operations across countries such as Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, exploiting weak governance and high levels of corruption.

For now, the planned return of the detainees offers a measure of relief to families back home, even as broader concerns about transnational cybercrime continue to grow.