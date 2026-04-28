Iran Blames US, Allies for Rising Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

At a tense session of the United Nations Security Council, Iran strongly accused the United States and its allies of being directly responsible for rising instability in key global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking on behalf of Tehran, Iran’s ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said that recent actions by Washington and its partners have increased tensions and put maritime safety at risk. He argued that any disruption to international shipping in these waters would be the direct result of what he called “unlawful and destabilizing actions.”

The meeting focused on the safety of international waterways at a time of growing military and political strain in the region. Iran claims that the United States has imposed what it describes as a naval blockade, including the seizure of Iranian vessels and detention of their crews; actions Tehran considers violations of international law.

Iravani also alleged that the waterway has increasingly been used to transport military equipment intended for hostile operations against Iran, further raising risks for commercial shipping. He warned that such militarization threatens both regional peace and global trade.

Defending Iran’s own measures, the envoy said the country has acted within its rights as a coastal state to maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that Iran’s policies aim to balance safe navigation with national security concerns in what he described as a “highly volatile environment.”

The Iranian representative urged the Security Council to condemn the actions of the United States and ensure accountability. He also called for the immediate release of detained vessels and crews.

Rejecting criticism from other countries, Iravani dismissed allegations against Iran as baseless and politically motivated. He accused some nations of double standards, saying their stated concern for maritime safety does not match their actions.

He concluded with a firm warning: responsibility for any disruption in these critical waterways, he said, lies squarely with the United States and its allies.__Photo Courtesy MNA